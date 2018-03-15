August 11, 1941 March 12, 2018

Wayne Allen Rink Sr., 76, a resident of Stephensville, passed away Monday, March 12, 2018, at Teche Regional Medical Center.

Wayne was born on August 11, 1941, in Morgan City, the son of Alcide Rink and Maryess Moore Rink.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife, Ellen DeHart Rink of Morgan City; six children, Tamara Jones and husband Gordon of Patterson, Spring Rink of Stephensville, Wayne A. Rink Jr. and Tracy Moore of Stephensville, Autumn Rink and Keith Gros of Stephensville, Destiny Griffin and husband Heath of Leslie, Arkansas, and Mariah DeHart of Stephensville; nine grandchildren, Joshua Jones, Alanna Rink, Kristen LeBlanc and husband Zachary, Barry Johnson, Trevor Johnson, Virginia Rink, Hayden Rink, Isabella DeHart and Landon Breaux; three great-grandchildren, Addison Rink, Kinley LeBlanc and Kayden LeBlanc; two sisters, Betty Rink Romaire and husband Donald of Baton Rouge, and Helen Rink Toups of Stephensville; and one brother, Warren Rink and wife Kaye of Kokomo, Indiana.

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Alcide and Maryess Moore Rink; one granddaughter, Ali Aucoin; and one brother, James Rink.

Memorial services will be held at a later date at Trinity Episcopal Church.