Warren Butler III, 50, a native of Patterson and resident of Lafayette, died Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at his residence.

Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 1 p.m. at Siracusaville Recreation Center in Morgan City. Burial will follow in Home Industrial Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Lana Butler of Lafayette; his mother, Iris Butler of Patterson; his stepfather, Alfred Garrison Sr. of Houston; three sons, Courtney Williams and Wanya Francis, both of Patterson, and Warren Butler IV of Lafayette; four daughters, Kina Williams and Warneisha Jones, both of Patterson, Warntaysha Clark of Baton Rouge and Warn’Yala Butler of Lafayette; four brothers, Dion Cage of Patterson, Corey Smith of Pearland, Texas, Derrick Butler of Port Arthur, Texas and Alfred Garrison Jr. of Monroe; four sisters, Iris Butler and Felicia Williams, both of Port Arthur, Texas, Mireyea Morris of Katy, Texas and Carolyn Rambo of Cypress, Texas; seven grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his father, a brother and his paternal and maternal grandparents.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.