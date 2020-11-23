December 29, 1955 – November 20, 2020

Wanda L. Picard, a longtime resident of Sorrel, passed away at her home at the age of 64 in the evening hours of Friday, November 20, 2020. Wanda was born in Franklin on December 29, 1955, the youngest of three children born to Milton and Marguerite Picard.

Those she leaves to cherish her memory include her husband, Edwin “E.J.” Louviere Jr.; five children, Sabin Wilbur and his wife Crystal, Jamie Wilbur and his wife Tonya, Natisha Savoie, William Kelly and his fiancé Jenna, and Benjamin Picard; daughter-in-law, Stephanie Hedges; son-in-law, Eddie Savoie Sr.; 12 grandchildren, Eddie Savoie Jr. and his fiancé Jasmine, Chevy Wilbur, Tommy Savoie, Mallory Wilbur, Carter Wilbur, Ralph Savoie, Patrick Picard, Gracie Wilbur, Kayson Picard, Stevie Marquette, Delainey Hedges, and Slayde Kelly; two great grandchildren, Errolynn Savoie and Floyd Savoie; her sister, Gayle Dupuy and her husband Ulysses; and her nieces, Jeanette Savoie and Jennifer Ventress; as well as a host of extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Milton Paul Picard Sr. and Marguerite Derouen Picard; and her brother and sister-in-law, Milton Paul Picard Jr. and Betty Hawkins Picard.

Visitation was held at Ibert’s on Monday, Nov. 23 from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. and again Tuesday morning starting at 8 a.m. A Life Celebration was held Ibert’s Mortuary on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. Burial followed in the St. Helen’s Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were Sabin Wilbur, Jamie Wilbur, William Kelly, Benjamin Picard, Eddie Savoie Jr., and Tommy Savoie. Honorary pallbearers were Carter Wilbur, Ralph Savoie, Patrick Picard, Kayson Picard, and Floyd Savoie.

