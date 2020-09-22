July 15, 1944 — September 18, 2020

Wanda Jean Castleberry Guidry, 76, a resident of Bayou L’Ourse, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020, at her home.

Wanda Jean was born July 15, 1944, in Altheimer, Arkansas, the daughter of Woodie Castleberry Sr. and Dewanda Pettit Castleberry.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband, Dickie Guidry of Bayou L’Ourse; two sons, Glenn “Sonny” Holbert Jr. and wife Debbie of Sulphur, and Christopher Holbert and wife Stacie of Alvin, Texas; one daughter, Carla Edwards and husband Ronald “Tac” of Sulphur; son-in-law, Anthony “Tony” Montero Sr.; one brother, Woodie Castleberry Jr. of Arkansas; four sisters, Peggy Webb, Katheryn McNeill, Delorse Cantrell and Sandi Lautsch, all of Arkansas; 12 grandchildren, Tessa Rentrop and wife Kelly, Chuck Myers, Jude Hebert and wife Jenny, Alan Mathis, Jonathan Theriot, Lance Lovell, Blayne Holbert Sr. and wife Cynthia, Bryan Holbert, Daelynn Clemons and husband Chaz, Brad Holbert Jr. “L.B.” and wife Tabitha, Joshua Holbert and wife Beth, and Jessica Estay and husband Ty; 29 great-grandchildren; and sisters-in-law, Alice Hebert, Lucille Kidder and Helen Stelly.

Wanda Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Woodie and Dewanda Castleberry; daughter, Beverly Montero; son, Brad Holbert Sr.; grandson, GySgt Gregory Mullins; brother, Donald “Bud” Castleberry; five brothers-in-law, Clovis, Rodney and Rogers Guidry, Anthony “Tony” Cantrell, and Richard “Ricky” Webb; and sister-in-law, Verna Mae Kidder.