WANDA H. SMITH

Fri, 01/05/2018 - 12:43pm Anonymous

Wanda Hunt Smith, 57, a native and resident of Franklin, died Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, at Iberia Medical Center.
Visitation will be Friday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Triune Church of God In Christ in Franklin. Burial will follow in Franklin Cemetery.
She is survived by two daughters, Latoya Hunt and Lannell Smith, both of Franklin; a brother, Don Hunt of Austin, Texas; two sisters, Lois Williams of Franklin and Ann Hunt of Verdunville; other children, Wakinna Weasby of Morgan City, and Darrell Weasby, Derrick Weasby and Donovan Smith, all of Houston; 15 grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, three brothers, a stepson, and both her maternal and paternal grandparents.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

