NEW IBERIA — Walter John Guyote was a native of Adeline, LA and a lifelong resident of New Iberia. He was a parishioner of Nativity of Our Lady in New Iberia, LA and most recently at St. Brigid Catholic Church, Johns Creek, GA. Mr. Guyote was a proud member of the Knights of Columbus since 1946 where he obtained the status of Fourth Degree Knight for many years. He re-mained a devout and practicing Catholic his entire life. He has lived in Georgia the past few years where he continued to be active in the Catholic Church. He enjoyed gardening and truly was a farmer at heart. He cherished his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was proud of the various accomplishments of each.

Mr. Guyote served in the Navy during World War II in the Pacific Theater where he was a Ma-chinist, First Class from 1944 – 1946 on the USS LSM 340. He was part of the Philippine Liberation Force and upon being honorably discharged, he returned home to Jeanerette. His family and friends were a vital part of his life and he enjoyed gatherings where good food and great conversations were the main event!

Every summer, he would gather his family together in the family station wagon and take weeks-long cross country trips which created amazing memories for all of his children. Few things gave him more pleasure than sharing a hamper of boiled crabs with family and friends at Cypremort Point.

Survivors include four sons, Martin Guyote and his wife, Geraldine, of Melrose, MA, Phillip Guyote of Orlando, FL, Walter P. Guyote and his wife, Wendy, of New Iberia, and Charles Guyote and his wife, Patti, of Scott; three daughters, Melissa Minvielle and her husband, Steven, of Morgan City, Mary Robichaux and her husband, Rory, of Roswell, GA, and Michelle Potts and her husband, Dennis, of Johns Creek, GA; 11 grandchildren, Meaghann Galdos and her husband, Michael, of Bedford, MA, Maura De La Cruz and her husband, Marco, of Woburn, MA, Laura Orlando and her husband, Jason, of Houston, TX, Caroline Minvielle-Alonso and her spouse, Esthefania, of New Iberia, Scott Robichaux and his wife, Mary Sue, of Savannah, GA, Chad Robichaux and his fiancée, Megan of Decater, GA, Zack Dunda and his wife, Laura of Duluth, GA, John Guyote of Lafayette, Nicole Guyote of New Iberia, Erin Goudeau and her husband, Geoffrey, of Lafayette, and Stephanie Palacio and her husband, Jimmy, of Lafayette; eight great-grandchildren, Bradley Orlando, Serena Strong, Emma Fitzgerald, Davin Galdos, Avery Whitbeck, Simone Galdos, Claire Robichaux and Sarah Dunda; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Mar-celous Joseph Guyote and Lucille Freyou Guyote; seven siblings, Mrs. Foster Stansbury, Mrs. Raul Pitre, Mrs. Freddie Simoneaux, Mrs. Tacitus Morvant, Millard Guillot, A.J. Guillot and Lawless Guillot; and his former wife, Geraldine Kern Guyote.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 5, 2021 at Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church. Fr. Ed Degeyter will officiate. Interment will follow at the church mausoleum.

A gathering of family and friends will take place at Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia on Thursday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. A rosary will be prayed at 6:30 p.m. The funeral home will reopen on Friday from 8 a.m. until the service time.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital as this was a charity supported by Mr. Guyote throughout his life.

