Wed, 09/12/2018 - 10:01am

Walter Clay, 82, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, La., passed away peacefully at 10:05 p.m. on Sunday, September 9, 2018.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until funeral time at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 15, 2018 at New Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 922 Goode Street in Houma. Burial will follow in New Zion Baptist Church Cemetery.
He is survived by a host of nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, and a sister.
He was a retired school teacher and a U.S. Army veteran.
Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Houma-Morgan City-Franklin-Jeanerette.
