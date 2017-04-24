Waddell C. Thibodaux Jr., 76, a resident of Berwick, passed away Saturday, April 22, 2017, at Teche Regional Medical Center.

Waddell was born July 1, 1940, in Morgan City, the son of Wadell Thibodeaux Sr. and Alice Mason Thibodeaux.

Waddell was a long-time resident of Berwick and was known for his love of fishing and being out on the water. He loved having his daily coffee with his friends at Cajun Breakers. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He will be missed tremendously by all who knew him.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife of 49 years, Barbara “Babs” Tumey Thibodaux of Berwick; two children, Mary T. Marcell and husband Bobby of Berwick and Micah P. Thibodaux and wife Jennifer of Patterson; six grandchildren, Jake, Rob, Maria, Grace, Katelyn and Cade; three sisters, Evelyn Mula and husband Don of Morgan City, Helen Angeron and husband Herchell of Alexander, Arkansas, and Georgia LaJaunie and husband A.J. of Berwick.

Waddell was preceded in death by his parents, Wadell Thibodeaux Sr. and Alice Mason Thibodeaux.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, April 24, 2017, at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Berwick with Father Michael Russo celebrating Mass. A visitation was held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. Sunday, April 23, 2017, at Twin City Funeral Home with the visitation resuming from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home.

Following Mass, Waddell was laid to rest in the Berwick Cemetery Mausoleum with military honors rendered by the East St. Mary Veterans Funeral Squad.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, 8166 Main St. Suite 101, Houma, Louisiana 70360. On the memo line please write “Free Ride To Chemo Program.”