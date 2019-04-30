Viva White Solar, a native of Chillicothe, Texas and a resident of Amelia for 64 years, at the age of 90 after a 12-year long and hard journey with Alzheimer’s disease, went home to meet her Lord and Savior on Monday, April 29, 2019. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother that was loved by everyone that knew her.

Those she leaves to cherish her memory are her daughters, Glenda (Reed) Gros of Patterson, Faye (Rickey) Arceneaux of Bayou L’Ourse, and Annette (Gary) Blanco of Patterson, and her son, James (Mary) Solar of Millport, Alabama; eight grandchildren, Beth Hayes, James Solar, Michele Amedee, Melissa Cooley, Eric Gros, Garrett Blanco, Amanda Liner and Duane “Spanky” Blanco; 12 great-grandchildren, Holden and Ashley Hayes, Blade and Hannah Solar, Brennen Cooley, Peyton and Luke Amedee, Angie Gros, Lainey, Mason and Bennett Blanco, and Addison Liner. She is also survived by her nieces, nephews, her great-nieces and great-nephews, as well as other extended family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence “C.J.” Solar; her parents, Horace and Fannie White; and four sisters, Eula Rodgers, Reba Watson, Ethel Stoughton, and infant Sarah White.

The family requests that a time of visitation and remembrance be observed on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 9 a.m. until time of services at 1 p.m. at Pharr Chapel United Methodist Church of Morgan City. Following services, Viva will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery. Reverend Ann Sutton will officiate the services.