VIRGINIA NEVAREZ

Virginia Cross Nevarez, 61, a native of Gibson and resident of Raceland, died Wednesday, March 28, 2018.
Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at St. James Baptist Church in Gibson. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, Miguel Nevarez Sr. of Raceland; a son, Miguel Nevarez Jr. of Franklin; two daughters, Alexis Hayes of Morgan City and Alisha Cleveland of Raceland; 12 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two brothers, Robert Cross III and Quenson Cross, both of Raceland; two sisters, Edna Cosey and Katherine Bowens, both of Raceland; and a host of other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, maternal grandparents and paternal grandfather.
