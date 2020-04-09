March 26, 1937 — March 23, 2020

Virginia Dare Hayden Sharkey, 82, of Carencro, LA, formerly of Morgan City, LA, died peacefully in her sleep on March 23, 2020, at Evangeline Oaks Guest House in Carencro.

She was born in Hammond, LA, on March 26, 1937. She married Wilton M. Sharkey on June 3, 1956. She is predeceased by her parents, Virginia Dare Vernon Hayden and Cecil T. Hayden, two brothers, David Hayden and Pat Hayden, her husband of 49 years Wilton M. Sharkey, her daughter, Sharon Sharkey Mullally, and grandson Casey Sharkey.

Virginia is survived by two brothers, Robert F. Hayden and his wife, Brenda, of Atlanta, Georgia and Paul M. Hayden and his wife, Katherine Kemler, of Baton Rouge, LA. She is also survived by two sons, Shawn Sharkey and his significant other, Carrie Willett, of Carencro, LA, Shayne Sharkey and his wife, Rosa, of Bossier City, LA, and one daughter, Ginger Sharkey Johnson and her significant other, James Templet, of Grosse Tete, LA. She has 10 surviving grandchildren, Stephanie Sharkey of Woodbridge, VA, Erin Sharkey of Washington, LA, Jennifer Sellers of Youngsville, LA, Shannon DuBois of Morgan City, LA, Ryan Sellers and his wife, Krista of Bossier City, Matthew Sellers of Haughton, LA, Mason Johnson of Grosse Tete, LA, Harlan Templet of Houston, TX, Cullen Sharkey and Ava Sharkey of Bossier City. Mrs. Sharkey is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Xander Rankin, Hayden Guarisco, Grayson Sharkey and Matthew J. Sellers Jr.

Mrs. Sharkey attended Southeastern LA University and Nicholls State University. She was a fourth-grade teacher at Wyandotte Elementary School, Atkinson Memorial Presbyterian Kindergarten, and the St. Mary Adult Education Center. She was a member of the Morgan City Garden Club and served as President of the organization.

Due to the COVID-19 virus, a funeral could not be held. Hargrave Funeral home handled Mrs. Sharkey’s request for cremation, and entombment will be in the Morgan City Cemetery. A memorial service will be scheduled when people can safely gather to celebrate her life.