Virginia Ann Cross Nevarez, 61, a native of Gibson, La., and a resident of Raceland, La., passed away peacefully at 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday, March 28, 2018.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until funeral time at the church. The funeral will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 7, 2018 at St. James Baptist Church, 6319 Bayou Black Drive in Gibson, La. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

She is survived by her husband Miguel Angel Nevarez Sr. of Raceland; son, Miguel A. Nevarez, Jr. of Franklin; daughters, Mrs. Carl (Alexis) Hayes Jr. of Morgan City and Mrs. Jeremy (Alisha) Cleveland, Sr. of Raceland; twelve grandchildren; two great grandchildren; brothers, Robert Cross, III. and Quenson Cross; sisters, Edna J. Cosey and Katherine C. Bowens all of Raceland; and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, maternal grandparents, paternal grandfather, inlaws.

Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Houma-Franklin-Jeanerette-Morgan City .

