VIOLA G. CHARLES

Fri, 01/17/2020 - 9:18am

Mrs. Viola G. Charles, age 95, a resident and native of Sorrell, La., passed away peacefully at her niece resident on Thursday, January 9, 2020, in Sorrell, La.
Visitations will be observed on Saturday, January, 18, 2020, at St. Moses Baptist Church, 20315 La. 182, Jeanerette, La., from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and funeral service also Saturday, January 18, 2020, commencing at 1 p.m. The Interment will take place in Sorrell Community Cemetery, Sorrell, La.
Mrs. Charles leaves to cherish her memories one grandson, Bradford Harris of Spring, Texas; one sister, Dorothy Echols of Savannah, Georgia; a niece, Ida (Oscar) Poledore of Sorrell, La.
Officiating Minister, Rev. B. K. Stevens.
The Otis Mortuary, Inc. of Franklin, La. is in charge of arrangements.

