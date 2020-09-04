Vernon Joseph “Blue” Robin Sr., 77, a resident of Morgan City, passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Patterson Healthcare.

Vernon was born on September 7, 1942, in Lafayette, the son of Edwin Robin and Elise Hebert Robin.

Vernon was a retired boat captain.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by eight children, Vernon Joseph Robin Jr. of Morgan City, Brent Anthony Robin and wife Kim of Biloxi, Mississippi, Scotty Glen Robin Sr. and wife Roxanne of Havre de Grace, Maryland, and Bryan Keith Robin and wife Tina, Spencer Tracy Robin, Trudy Lynn Robin and companion Carey Williams, Kimberly Besse and husband Timothy, and Donovan Max Robin, all of Morgan City; 28 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two brothers, Floyd Robin and Rickey Robin; and five sisters, Virginia Bruce, Pearl Butler, Dorothy Surratt, Cindy Orgeron and Barbara Polotzola.

Vernon was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Elise Hebert Robin; his wife, Frances Carmello Robin; two children, Daryl Troy Robin and Julie Ann Robin; one brother, Charles Robin; and one sister, Gloria Stears.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Henry Sebastian celebrating Mass. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Twin City Funeral Home. Following Mass, interment will be in the Morgan City Cemetery.

Due to restrictions with limited gatherings, current guidelines will only allow for 100 people in attendance for the visitation at the funeral home and 120 people for the funeral Mass, while still practicing social distancing. Masks will be required upon entering the funeral home and church.