April 16, 1932 — May 20, 2020

Verna Mae Rodriguez Blanco, 88, a resident of Morgan City, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at her home.

Verna was born on April 16, 1932, in Berwick, the daughter of Ernest Rodriguez and Lena Arcemont Rodriguez.

Verna was a homemaker who loved nothing more than to take care of her family. She enjoyed being in the outdoors gardening, but enjoyed cutting grass most of all. In her younger years she enjoyed camping and fishing with her family.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by two sons, Roy Blanco of Patterson and Ted Blanco and wife Christine of Bayou Vista; eight grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and four siblings, Elwood, Jennie, Markeita and Anna Nell.

Verna was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Lena Arcemont Rodriguez; husband, Tarlton A. Blanco Sr.; one son, Anthony Blanco; and three brothers, Preston, E.J. and Eno.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 22, 2020, in the Morgan City Cemetery with Father Brice Higginbotham officiating.