Velma Beadle Dawson, a native of Morgan City, Louisiana, and a resident of Patterson, Louisiana, was called to heaven on July 6, 2017, at the age of 84.

She was a devoted wife, loving mother and grandmother. She will be deeply missed by her husband, Walter F. Dawson Jr.; and two sons, Walter Dawson III and Michael K Dawson Sr. and daughter-in-law Lori G. Dawson.

She is also survived by her brother, Conrad Beadle; sister, Gaydell Alemand; brother-in-law, Thomas Dawson; and sisters-in-law, Betty Dawson and Lillie Beadle. She will be sadly missed by her four grandchildren, Courtny Beard (Randall), Christy Walford (Richard), Melanie Mynes (Matt), and Michael Dawson Jr. Also survived by eight great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Garrett Beadle and Agnes Gillen Beadle and brother, Raymond Beadle.

Velma graduated from Morgan City High School in 1950. She was employed by The Morgan City Review. In 1953 she enlisted in the WAVES where she met her future husband of nearly 63 years. Her professional life after birthing two sons was dedicated to raising her children and being a supportive wife to her naval career husband.

During the naval years, Velma was fortunate to travel extensively with her husband living in Long Beach, California, Yokohama, Japan, the Washington, D.C. area and Honolulu, Hawaii. She enjoyed retired life traveling to Alaska and many national parks. She was an avid bird watcher, gardener and excellent cook.

No funeral services are planned. She chose to donate her body to medical science and wishes her ashes to ultimately be released from the high scenic overlook in the Rocky Mountains near Estes Park Colorado.