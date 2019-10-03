Article Image Alt Text

VAUGHNITA FRANCIS HUBBARD

Thu, 10/03/2019 - 12:39pm

Vaughnita Francis Hubbard, 82, of Patter-son, died Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019.
She is survived by two sons, Larry Cockerton of Patterson and Darrell Cockerton of Colorado; a grandson; three great-grandsons; two brothers, Charles Harris of Oregon and Bill Harris of Arkansas; and two sisters, Molly Lowery of Colorado and Doris Harris of Cali-fornia.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, four brothers and one sister.
A memorial service will be Saturday at 5 p.m. at Central Baptist Church in Patterson.

