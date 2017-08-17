(UPDATED) GLORIA MORRISON WIGGINS

April 12, 1930 — August 16, 2017

Gloria Morrison Wiggins, 87, a resident of Morgan City, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Gloria was born April 12, 1930, in Bayou Boeuf, the daughter of Charles and Aline Arcemont Morrison.

Gloria was the most caring person that was always eager to help with anything; and she loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren dearly.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband of 71 years, Earl J. Wiggins of Morgan City; three children, Jerrell Wiggins, Janice Aucoin and husband D.J., and Julie Wiggins and partner Edie Landry; five grandchildren, J.J. Wiggins, Jarrod Wiggins, Jennifer W.

Romero, David Aucoin and Dwayne “Peanut” Aucoin; 10 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; three sisters, Clara Bailey, Lilly Tabor and Wanzie Richard; and two brothers, Charles Morrison and Ira Morrison.

Gloria was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Aline Arcemont Morrison; one daughter-in-law, Sparkle Wiggins; three sisters, Ethel, Juanita and Hilda; and one brother, Andrew Morrison.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, at Holy Cross Catholic Church with Father Clyde Mahler celebrating the Mass. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass at Holy Cross Church. Following Mass, Gloria will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.