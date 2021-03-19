UPDATED: Carey L. Francis Jr.

Carey L. Francis Jr., age 71, a native of Ajo, Arizona and a resident of Amelia, died Thursday, March 4, 2021

Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Shirley Francis (Aucoin); his two daughters, Jealena Francis Gros and husband Chad of Lafayette and Melinda Francis Tonglet and husband Jason of Gretna; and two grandchildren, Jackson and Josephine Tonglet.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Cary Leslie Francis and Madge Gordy Francis; in-laws V.A. and Elizabeth Aucoin; son, Wesley Joseph Francis; sister, Elizabeth Francis; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Terry and Ann Aucoin.

A memorial service for Carey will be scheduled on Sunday, March 21, 2021. The doors will open at 1 p.m. to receive friends and family with services beginning at 2 p.m. at The First Baptist Church on 866 Julia St. in Amelia, and will be performed by his best friend since childhood, the Rev. Frank Pellisier. Military honors will be performed prior to the service by the East St. Mary Funeral Squad. An after-gathering will be held at the Amelia Community Center following the services on Duhon Blvd.