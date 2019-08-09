TYRONNE DANIEL BOUTIN

Fri, 08/09/2019 - 10:43am

Tyronne Daniel Boutin, 67, a native of New Orleans and a resident of Morgan City, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at 7 a.m. at his residence.
Visitation will be observed Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at the Jones Funeral Home, 715 Sixth St., Morgan City, from 10 a.m. until funeral services at noon.
He is survived by his sister, Mrs. James (Amanda) Gould of Morgan City, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, his grandmother, a sister a niece, and two nephews.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

