Fri, 01/25/2019 - 12:07pm

Tyrone Williams Sr., 73, a native and resident of Franklin, died Friday, Jan. 11, 2019 at Franklin Foundation Hospital.
Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 2 p.m. at Triumph Baptist Church in Franklin. Burial will follow in St. John Cemetery in Franklin.
He is survived by two sons, Tyrone Williams Jr. and Deshawn Williams, both of Franklin; a daughter, Evelena Williams of Morgan City; three brothers, Gregory Williams, Charlie Williams Sr. and Rodney Williams Sr., all of Franklin; four sisters, Mary Williams, Charlene Williams, Janice Williams and Jeanette Jackson, all of Houston; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, brothers and a grandmother.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

