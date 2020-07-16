December 26, 1993 — July 12, 2020

Tyler Kim Black, 26, a resident of Lumberton, Texas and former resident of Morgan City, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020 at his home.

Tyler was born on December 26, 1993, in Morgan City, the son of Chris Black and Kim Crappell Black.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his parents, Chris and Alaina Black of Morgan City; four siblings, Michael Black and wife Cherie, Brennan Black and wife Lacie, Olivia Black and Talen Black, all of Morgan City; four nieces and nephews, Saven Black, Axton Black, Kimley Black and Kora Black; beloved grandparents, Frank and Betty Black, Junius Crappell, Monica and David Acosta Sr., and Douglas and Katrina Leftwich.

To know Tyler was to love him. His infectious smile, his ability to tell stories like no one else, and his knack for making others smile and laugh made him the brightest light in all of our lives. Tyler lived for spending time with family and friends whether it was fishing with his dad, Paw, and brothers, to traveling and hanging out with everyone as the life of the party. He doted on his nieces and nephews and always wanted to bring family together. Tyler put everyone first, even before himself. His love and generosity for others will never be forgotten as we will always hold our memories and love for Tyler with us in our hearts.

Tyler was preceded in death by his mother, Kim Crappell Black; one brother, Brendan Verrett; grandmother, Claudette Crappell; and one nephew, Ridge Black.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Ryan Russo, Robert Muirhead, Brennan Acosta, Robert Sehon, Taylor Mayon and Kolin Leonard.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Holy Cross Catholic Church with Father Patrick Riviere celebrating Mass. A visitation will be held from 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. at Twin City Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held in the Morgan City Cemetery at a later date.

Due to the health concerns and the restrictions with limited gatherings, current guidelines will only allow for 194 in attendance at the funeral Mass and 100 for the visitation at the funeral home, while still practicing social distancing. Masks will be required upon entering Holy Cross Church.