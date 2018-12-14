June 17, 1993 — December 13, 2018

Tyler Arthur Thibodeaux, 25, a resident of Morgan City, passed away December 13, 2018.

Tyler was born in Lafayette on June 17, 1993, the son of Annette Girard and Chalan Thibodeaux.

Tyler will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his son Logan, Logan’s sister, Bayley, and their mother Lyndsay Guidry; his mother, Annette Girard and husband, Keith; his fathers, Gregory Leger Sr. and Chalan Thibodeaux and his wife Melissa; his siblings, Sage Thibodeaux and girlfriend Hayley, Gregory Leger Jr., Chalie Gaspard and husband, Damian, Evan Thibodeaux, Gracie Bennet, Braden Leger, Stephen Leger, Zackery Girard and wife Brooke, Dustin Girard and Brittanie Girard; grandparents, Logan and Susan Fromenthal, Patrick Kane and his friend Brandy, Joyce Leger, and Yves and Bernadelle Thibodeaux; godchild, Avery Thibodeaux; aunts, Susan Mahfouz and husband Chris, Bonnie Guarisco, Erin Shipe and husband Jason, Lauren Fanelli and husband Anthony, Jennifer Padilla and husband Luis, Sharron Lyons and husband Chuck, Cedric Thibodeaux and wife Ima, Kathy Jeffries and husband Scott; nephews Cade, Cole and Owen; cousins, Rebecca Philbrook and husband Thomas and their daughter, Abigail, Colby Mahfouz and fiancé Tiffany, Dominick Guarisco and fiancé Miranda, Samuel Guarisco, Philip Guarisco, Kate, Ava, Lucy, Mary Grace Shipe, Sophia, John and Diana Fanelli, Christopher and Michelle Thibodeaux, Teal, Lucas and Payton Padilla, Danielle Sonnier, Bailey Billeaudeau, TJ Lyons, Sarah, Zachary and Andrew Jeffries.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Yvonne “Bonnie” Kane and Alton Leger.

Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced shortly.