Trudy Plessala Dyson, 65, a native of Morgan City and resident of Theodore, Alabama, died Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017.

She is survived by her husband, William Dyson of Theodore, Alabama; three sons, Ron Abshire, Clint Ratcliff and Michael Albert; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother.

Per her wishes, there will be no funeral.