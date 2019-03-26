March 3, 1955- March 24, 2019

Trudy Metrejean Sanford, 64, a resident of Morgan City, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Teche Regional Medical Center.

Trudy was born March 3, 1955, in Napoleonville, the daughter of Ulysse Metrejean and Roseanna Verrett Gros.

Trudy was a taxi driver for 25 years in her small hometown of Morgan City. She loved life and was always dancing. Trudy enjoyed playing games on the computer and reading books; she was a very smart lady.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her son, Christopher “Chris” Metrejean and wife Mirada of Conroe, Texas; two daughters, Tara Harford of Morgan City and Shawna Martinez and husband John of Shepherd, Texas; step-son, Brian Johnson; three brothers, Everett “Cisco” Gros and wife Melinda of Pierre Part, and Robert Gros and Purcell Gros, both of Morgan City; two sisters, Vickie Taylor and husband Perry of Arkansas and Juliet Gros of Morgan City; and seven grandchildren, Brittiany Pittman, Christina Pittman, Clayton Martinez, Tabitha Martinez, Ryan Martinez, Arianna Daigle and Christopher Metrejean.

Trudy was preceded in death by her son, Avery Metrejean; parents, Ulysse Metrejean and Roseanna Gros; step-father, Clarence Gros Sr.; one brother, Clarence “Poncho” Gros Jr.; and one sister, Norma Gros.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Twin City Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.