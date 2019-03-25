Troy Joseph Arceneaux, born and raised in Morgan City and a resident of Berwick, was unexpectedly called to his heavenly home on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at the age of 56.

Troy is survived by his wife, Tammy Fryou Arceneaux; his son, Brandon Arceneaux and his wife, Kim; their daughter, Mary Grace Arceneaux; his son, Gregory Arceneaux; his parents, Kenneth and Shirley Arceneaux Sr.; his siblings, Kenneth Arceneaux Jr., Shirley Cooper, Sheryl Arceneaux, Angela Sampey and Peggy Giroir and their spouses. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Carolyn Menard Arceneaux.

The family requests that a time of visitation and remembrance be observed on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 from 8 a.m. until time of final viewing at noon with a rosary being prayed at 10 a.m. at Hargrave Funeral Home. A graveside service will take place on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. in the Morgan City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to assist in the alleviation of funeral expenses.