Tracy Cannon, 56, a native of West Palm Beach, Florida, and resident of Berwick, died Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, at Patterson Healthcare.

She is survived by her companion; two daughters, Ashley Campbell of Patterson and Lechelle Deshotel of New Iberia; one son, Chase Cannon of Las Vegas; one brother, Scott Campbell of Brooksfield, Florida; and four grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Private memorial services will be held at a later date.