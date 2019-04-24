Tracy Ashley Lajaunie, 56, a resident of Morgan City, died Monday, April 22, 2019, at Ochsner Foundation Hospital in New Orleans.

She is survived by her husband, Donald Lajaunie of Morgan City; three sons, Jacob Lajaunie of Morgan City, Chace Lajaunie of Bossier City and Drake Lajaunie of Lafayette; mother, Joy Weathers; father, Paul Ashley; stepfather, Wayne Weathers; stepmother, Judy Ashley; a brother, Todd Ashley of Morgan City; two sisters, Dawn Glatter and Angel Hartman, both of Morgan City; a grandson; and a host of other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents.

Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at noon at Twin City Funeral Home, with interment following in Morgan City Mausoleum.

Twin City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.