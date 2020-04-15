Article Image Alt Text

TONY JOSEPH VIDOS JR.

Wed, 04/15/2020 - 1:10pm

Tony Joseph Vidos Jr., 66, a native of Morgan City and resident of Berwick, died Sunday, April 12, 2020, at his residence.
He is survived by four sons, Tommy Vidos of Morgan City, Corey Vidos of Bayou Vista, Tony Hano Jr. of Ponchatoula and Paul Garrison of Patterson; two sisters, Victoria Clark of Berwick and Jacklyn Davidson of Lafayette; and four grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter.
No memorial will be held at this time.
Twin City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

