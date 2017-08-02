Todd F. Thompson, 66, a native of Morgan City and resident of Berwick, died Monday, July 31, 2017, at Teche Regional Medical Center.

He is survived by a stepdaughter, Pam; two stepsons, Ernest and Lonnie; two step grandchildren; two step great-grandchildren; and a sister, Amber Kimball of Patterson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister and a brother.

Visitation will be Thursday from 11 a.m. until services at 1 p.m. at Twin City Funeral Home. He will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.

Twin City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.