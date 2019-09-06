TINA MARIE SINGLETON

Fri, 09/06/2019 - 9:15am

Tina Marie Singleton, 53, a native and resident of Morgan City, La., passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 in Brookhaven, MS.
Visitation will be observed on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the Siracusaville Recreation Center 1110 Grace St., Morgan City, La., from 9 a.m. until funeral services at 11 a.m. Burial will follow funeral services in the Morgan City Cemetery.
Memories of Tina will forever remain in the hearts of her two brothers, Keith “Pete” Singleton and Kevin “Phat” Singleton both of Morgan City, La. and a host of other relatives and friends.
Tina was preceded in death by her parents.
Visit www.jones-funeral-home.com to send condolences to family.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2019