Tina Marie Singleton, 53, a native and resident of Morgan City, La., passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 in Brookhaven, MS.

Visitation will be observed on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the Siracusaville Recreation Center 1110 Grace St., Morgan City, La., from 9 a.m. until funeral services at 11 a.m. Burial will follow funeral services in the Morgan City Cemetery.

Memories of Tina will forever remain in the hearts of her two brothers, Keith “Pete” Singleton and Kevin “Phat” Singleton both of Morgan City, La. and a host of other relatives and friends.

Tina was preceded in death by her parents.

