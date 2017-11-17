Timothy Jacob Federer, 55, a resident of Berwick and New Orleans native, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017.

He is survived by his mother, Rosemary Crawford Federer of Patterson; two children, Timothy Wood of Houma and Meghann Hue of Patterson; five grandchildren; fiancée; four brothers, David Crawford of Franklin, Mark Federer of Garden City, Michael Federer Sr. of Carencro, Warren Federer Jr. of Robert; three sisters, June Alcina of Patterson, Phyllis McCormick-Krenek of Texas and Paula Kirby of Washington; and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father.

A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday at Twin City Funeral Home with a memorial visitation from 5 p.m. until the time of the service.