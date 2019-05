Tilton Noel Driskill Jr., 75, a native and resident of Berwick, died Friday, May 24, 2019.

He is survived by his wife, Jeanette Driskill of Berwick; and two daughters, Jessica Kern and Dana Bourgeois, both of Thibodaux.

Services were Monday at Hargrave Funeral Home with burial in the Berwick Mausoleum.

Hargrave Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.