Ti’Mira Ladonna-Shantel Gaskins, infant, died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City.

Graveside services will be Saturday at 10 a.m. in Morgan City Cemetery. Masks and social distancing required.

She is survived by her parents, Jamira Watson and Timothy Gaskins of Morgan City; siblings, Timothy Jackson, Kaden Gaskins and Kirieston Gaskins; maternal grandparents, Jerald and Mary Watson Sr.; paternal grandparents, Timothy Campbell and Diana Gaskins; paternal great-grandparents, Elvia Gaskins, Nolan Sims Sr. and Luella Miller; and a host of other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents and pater-nal great-grandparents.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrange-ments.