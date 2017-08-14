Thurmon “Blue” Lee Clifton, 78, a native of Clifton Choctaw Reservation, Clifton, Louisiana and resident of Stephensville, Louisiana, passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 11, 2017.

A visitation was held in his honor on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, at Landry’s Funeral Home in Labadieville, Louisiana, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. and continued today, Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, at Landry’s Funeral Home in Labadieville, Louisiana, from 8 a.m. until the Religious Service at 11 a.m.

The burial followed in St. Philomena Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Sally Aucoin Clifton; son, Mike Lee Clifton and wife, Mona, of Patterson, Louisiana; daughters, Kathy Clifton Burnette and husband, Steve, of New Iberia, Louisiana, and Tina Clifton Hightower and husband, Jeff, of Carrollton, Georgia; 11 grandchildren and two step grandchildren, Adia, Terrie, Dustin, Joni, Christopher, Aaron, Bruce, Jesse, Cody, Brittany, Courtney, Ethan and Ian; 29 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and brothers, Living Clarence Clifton Jr. of Gonzales, Louisiana, Donald Clifton and wife,

Linda, of Donaldsonville, Louisiana, and Shelby Clifton and wife, Cheryl, of Eunice, Louisiana.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Ether Smith Clifton Boudreaux and father, Clarence Clifton Sr.

Lee was a character; he loved life and family. He knew when to play and when to work. He was the greatest man we ever knew.

Landry’s Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.