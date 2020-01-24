Thomas Ledet, 63, a resident and native of Jeanerette, La. passed away peacefully on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 5:30 a.m. at his residence.

Visitation will be observed on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 10 a.m. until funeral services at 11 a.m. at the Kingdom of God Church of Jeanerette 401 Henkle Street Jeanerette, La. 70544. Minister Ivan Ledet will officiate the services.

Many cherished and divine memories of Thomas will forever be remembered by his five brothers, Dr. Ivory Ledet, Jr. (Izetta) and Darrell Ledet both all of Jeanerette, La., Apostle Sherman Ledet Sr. (Sally) and Michael Ledet Sr. (Brenda) both of Morgan City, La. and Davy Ledet Sr. of Yucon, OK; six sisters, Sedonia Alexander of Jeanerette, La., Gertrude Madise of Morgan City, La., Geraldine Glover of Monroe, La., Shirley Joseph (Arthur) of Lafayette, La., Gloria Francis (Wilbert) of Conroe, TX and Lucy Ogbamah (Josmaibi) of Atlanta, GA; one aunt; as well as several nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Thomas was preceded in death by his parents and a step-brother.

