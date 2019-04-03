Thomas Henry Braddock, 63, a native of New Orleans and resident of Patterson, died Sunday, March 31, 2019.

He is survived by three sons, James Braddock of Belle Chasse, Brian Braddock of Perdido, Alabama and Jason Geraci of Chauvin; three daughters, Annette Miller of Long Beach, Mississippi, Dannette Bertrand of Patterson and Sylvia Gibson of Berwick; a brother, Ruben Tillman of Lucedale, Mississippi; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother and two sisters.

Visitation will be 6-9 p.m. Thursday at Hargrave Funeral Home in Morgan City.