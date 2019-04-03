August 7, 1941-March 29, 2019

Thomas Edgar Guion was born in Thibodaux, LA to the late James and Bernice Hebert Guion. He was a former resident of Kingsville, TX, Thibodaux and Patterson, LA, and LaGrange, GA.

Tom started his education at Nicholls State University in Thibodaux. Then attended the seminary from 1960 to 1966 in Texas. Moved back to Louisiana and graduated with degrees in English and Social Studies, subsequently earned his master’s degree in counseling from Nicholls. Tom taught at Patterson High School and was Berwick Jr. High School guidance counselor for 22 years. He worked for the state of Louisiana as a rehab counselor, then moved to LaGrange, GA and worked for the State of Georgia as a Vocational Rehabilitation counselor. He worshiped as a parishioner of St. Peter’s Catholic Church in LaGrange and was active with the St. Vincent de Paul Society. He volunteered with “Love in the Name of Christ”.

As a young man, he agreed against becoming a Catholic priest, Tom decided to wed and have children. Tom was truly devoted to family and friends, but his true love and devotion was to our Lord God and Jesus’ Sacred Heart. His life continued to revolve around service of others. Tom has left a legacy with many comical drawings, true works of art, but mostly with his teaching to all of us on the ability to love and show compassion and understanding of others, through Christ.

Tom has been survived by his wife, Kathleen Davis Guion; three daughters, Christine (Kip) Justilian of Pierre Part, LA., Jennifer Guion of Mandeville, LA., Yvonne (Robby) Madson of Houston, Texas and one son, David (Tracey) Guion of Missouri City, Texas; stepchildren, Beth (Steven) Cole of Ashland, Ohio, Jonathan Summers of Gainesville, Georgia; the mother of his children, Evelyn Rockenbaugh Estay; grandchildren, Erin (Chris) Sullivan, Eimee Reese, Max Thomas LeRay, Eli Justilian, Cade Madson, Harlie Madson, Samantha Noriega, Waide Noriega, and Dalton Thomas Guion; three step-grandchildren, Maggie Cole, Patrick Cole and Ryland Summers; three great-grandchildren, Piper Phillips, Raylynn Guidry and Reese Sullivan; and siblings, Peggy Hayes, Jim (Paulette) Guion, Judy (Reynold) Barousse and Bill (Cyndi) Guion.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 6, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in LaGrange, GA with interment to follow at Meadoway Gardens on Hamilton Road.

Family and friends of Tom will be having a celebration of his life on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Christ the Redeemer Church in Thibodaux, LA.

Donations in memory of Tom may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. Peter’s Catholic Church (200 Lafayette Parkway, LaGrange, GA 30241), Love In the Name of Christ (609 West Center Street, Manteca, CA 95337) or The American Heart Association/American Stroke Association (2644 S Sherwood Forest Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70816).