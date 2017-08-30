Thomas Celestine, 83, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 3:09 p.m. on Thursday, August 24, 2017.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Friday, September, 1, 2017 at New St. Matthews Baptist Church located at 3966 Hwy 311 in Houma. Burial will follow in Crescent Farm Cemetery.

He is survived by his sons, Irvin Celestine (Virginia), C.W. Celestine, Ernest Celestine (Doretha) and Rufus Celestine all of Houma; daughter, Mrs. Julius (Lois) Ruffin of Morgan City; twenty-two grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; sister, Geraldine Celestine of Franklin; and a host of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife; three daughters; great-great grandchild; parents, brother, four sisters.

Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Houma-Jeanerette-Morgan City-Franklin.

