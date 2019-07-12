Thomas Anthony Bourgeois

Fri, 07/12/2019 - 12:07pm

Thomas Anthony Bourgeois, 78, a native of Verdunville, LA and resident of Los Angeles, CA, passed away on Wednesday June 26, 2019 at the Southern California Hospital in Culver City, CA.
Visitation will be from 12 Noon until 2:00 PM, on Friday July 12, 2019 at the Immaculate Conception Church 980 Verdunville Rd, Verdunville, LA 70538. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2:00 PM with Fr. Bill, serving as the Celebrant. Burial will follow in the Immaculate Conception Church Cemetery in Vedunville, La.
Survived by host of relatives and friends.
