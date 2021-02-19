August 11, 1988 — February 16, 2021

Thien Hai Joseph Nguyen, 32, a resident of Bayou Vista, passed away on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans with his wife by his side.

Thien, the son of Hoang Nguyen and Mao Nguyen, was born in Lafayette on August 11, 1988.

Thien was truly one of a kind. He has touched the lives of so many people and his memory will live on through them. His best and biggest role was a loving husband and father. He enjoyed spending time with his kids, whether that was at the camp killing Hayden and Tinley’s first deer, taking a nap with Rylee, or supporting them in every aspect of their lives. He said to his wife, Tiffiny, on their wedding day, “Remember these words: I will cherish each and every second I will spend with you from now and until I take my final breath.” Although we never imagined your final breath would be this soon, we promise to never forget you.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife, Tiffiny Marcantel Nguyen; three children, Rylee, Hayden and Tinley Nguyen; his parents, Hoang Nguyen and Mao Nguyen; two sisters, My Linh Pham and husband Phi, and Theresa Kober and husband Derek; two brothers, Duy Nguyen and Giang Nguyen; grandmother, Hoan Thi Nguyen; father and mother-in-law, Sherman Marcantel and wife Kelly and Dawn Marcantel and husband Shane; two sisters-in-law, Shaina Liner and husband Kiefer, and Hannah Marcantel and boyfriend Garrett; three brothers-in-law, Dallas Marcantel and wife Ashlyn, Cameron Marcantel, and Carson Marcantel and girlfriend Kelsey; and nieces and nephews, Carter, Ryder, Scarlette, Caroline, Kamryn, Levi, Asher and Dawson.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Duy Nguyen, Giang Nguyen, Hayden Nguyen, Mike Huynh, Dallas Marcantel, Cameron Marcantel, Dale Broussard and Rolando Burbante.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 20, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Twin City Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church. Following mass Thien will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Thien’s memory to his family to help with medical expenses.