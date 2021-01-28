August 24, 1932 — January 20, 2021

Therese Marroy Hue, a native of Brusly St. Martin and a resident of Pierre Part, LA, passed away on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at the age of 88.

She is survived by her daughter, Deanna H. Pecoraro (Johnny); her son, Wayne Hue (Julie); grandchildren, Jill Pecoraro, Kevin Pecoraro (Alex), and Tamara Hue; a great-granddaughter, Frankie Faye; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Simon Marroy and Clara Amelie LeBlanc; her husband, Paul Sidney Hue; sisters, Bessie Giroir (Herbert), Mildred Rivere (Ernest), Mary Chappell (Charles), Beatrice Giroir (Luke Sr.), and Nora Mae Theriot (O’Neil), Allie Jeansonne; and brothers, Camille Marroy (Shirley), and Kenneth Marroy (Lorraine).

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Therese on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in Pierre Part, LA. Following services, a graveside service will be held in the church cemetery.

Due to the restrictions regarding limited gatherings, the church can accommodate 50% capacity and all guests are required to wear masks and follow social distancing protocols for service.

Ourso Funeral Home in Donaldsonville is in charge of arrangements.