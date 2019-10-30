October 14, 1936 — October 25, 2019

Theresa Trevino Alcina, 83, a resident of Morgan City, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019, at Franklin Health Care Center.

Theresa was born on October 14, 1936, in El Paso, Texas the daughter of Abelardo Trevino and Maria Frias Trevino.

Theresa was one of the nicest and sweetest people you could ever meet, who never said a harsh word about anyone. She loved her family and enjoyed all the time she was able to spend with them. Theresa loved to go dancing with her husband as well as travel together. Theresa worked for many years at Wyandotte Elementary teaching English to Spanish-speaking students. She was a member of Cornerstone Ministries for over 20 years.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by five children, Sandra Alcina Gaspard Middleton and husband Michael of Eureka Springs, Arkansas, Mark Anthony Alcina and wife Cheryl of Morgan City, Ricardo Joseph “Ricky” Alcina of Houma, Jesse James Alcina of Morgan City, and Tracy Alan Alcina and wife Michelle of Lehi, Utah; seven grandchildren, Phillip, Gary, T.J., Nicholas, Taylor, Tate and Nash; six great-grandchildren; and one brother, Ruben Trevino and wife Ofelia of Bayou Vista.

Theresa was preceded in death by her parents, Abelardo and Maria Frias Trevino; husband, Felix Alcina; one son, Victor Eugene Alcina; and three brothers, Oscar Trevino, Ref Trevino and Alfred Trevino.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019, at Twin City Funeral Home with Pastor Tommy Fromenthal officiating. A visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at Twin City Funeral Home with the visitation resuming Friday, from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. Following the service, Theresa will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.