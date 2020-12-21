June 25, 1944 — December 17, 2020

Theresa Pennison Theriot, 76, a resident of Bayou L’Ourse, passed away on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Theresa was born on June 25, 1944 in Morgan City, the daughter of Daniel Pennison and Elma Landry Pennison.

Theresa was a faithful wife and mother for 59 years. She was a homemaker who took great pride in raising her family. Cooking and sewing was her specialty, and she made many meals and sewed lots of things over the years for her children and grandchildren. Theresa truly cherished every moment she was able to spend with her children and grandchildren. When time allowed and she was able to go, Theresa enjoyed going fishing.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband of 59 years, Eugene Theriot of Bayou L’Ourse; eight children, Kim Fuselier and husband Charlie of Morgan City, Bart Theriot of Berwick, Amy Kidder and husband Tommy of Bayou L’Ourse, Lea Paulin of Bayou L’Ourse, Adam Theriot and wife Erin of Napoleonville, Joy Hebert and husband Jarret of Morgan City, Mark Theriot and wife Sue of Franklin, Massachusetts and Fay Theriot of Bayou L’Ourse; 17 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and six siblings, Louis Pennison and wife Charlotte of Bayou L’Ourse, Elizabeth Colgin of Morgan City, Lawrence Pennison of Bayou L’Ourse, Norma Landry of Bayou L’Ourse, Perry Pennison and wife Theresa of Bayou L’Ourse and Janiece Laurent and husband Kenny of Plaquemine. Theresa is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and lifelong friends.

Theresa was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel and Elma Landry Pennison; and one son, Barry Theriot.

A Rosary will be prayed at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at St. Andrew Catholic Church with a Mass of Christian Burial being celebrated at 10:30 a.m., with Father Joe Chacko officiating. Following the Mass, Theresa will be laid to rest in the St. Andrew Cemetery Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to St. Andrew Catholic Church, P.O. Box 210, Amelia, LA 70340.