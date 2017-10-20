June 27, 1951 – October 18, 2017

Funeral services will be held Monday, October 23, 2017, at the Church of the Assumption in Franklin during an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial for Theresa Miciotto Trahan, who passed away at the age of 66 in the early morning hours of Wednesday, October 18, 2017, at University Health in Shreveport. Following the Mass, Theresa will be laid to rest in the Franklin Cemetery Garden Mausoleum #4. Father Cedric Sonnier will be the Celebrant for the Mass and conduct the services. Serving as pallbearers will be Nathan Fangue, Chad Fangue, Daniel Rowe, Greg Pellerin, Kenny Pellerin, Scott Pellerin, Arthur Louviere, and Ryan Louviere. Honorary pallbearers will be RJ Trahan, Anthony Fangue, Ricky Pellerin, and Steven Segura.

A gathering of family and friends will be held Sunday, October 22, 2017, at Ibert’s Mortuary in Franklin from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., with the Holy Rosary being prayed at 7 p.m. Visitations will resume at Ibert’s on Monday morning at 8 a.m. and continue until time of dismissal at 10:30 a.m.

Theresa was born on June 27, 1951, the younger of two children born to the late Salvador “Savy” Miciotto and the late Josephine Barone Miciotto. She was a native and former longtime resident of Franklin and has resided in Shreveport - Bossier City for the past 12 years. Theresa had a quiet nature about her and always had a smile on her face. She was a huge Saints fan, enjoying watching the games and going often to the Saints Training Camp to meet the players. She also enjoyed spur of the moment road trips with her daughter, Josie, which often included anything to do with the Saints, going to concerts, and visiting distant family members. But her passion in life was definitely spending time with her husband, children, and grandchildren.

Those Theresa leaves to cherish her memory include her husband of 31 years, Ronald J. Trahan Sr.; her children, Stephanie Borne Rowe and her husband Daniel, Melissa Borne Fangue and her husband Chad, Ronald J. “RJ” Trahan Jr., and Josephine “Josie” Trahan; her grandchildren, Sarah Rowe, Nathan and Anthony Fangue, and Landon and Layah Borne; her father-in-law, Carroll J. Trahan Sr.; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, family members, and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Freddy Allen Borne; her sister, Mary Ann Miciotto Pellerin; and her mother-in-law, Lena May Darcey Trahan.

Family and friends may view the obituary and express their condolences online by visiting www.iberts.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ibert’s Mortuary, Inc., 1007 Main Street, Franklin, La. 70538, (337) 828-5426.