Theresa Hebert Broussard, 86, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019. She was a native and resident of Gibson, Louisiana.

Visitation was held on Monday, March 4, 2019, from 9 a.m. until service time at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Chacahoula. Funeral Mass was at 11 a.m. at the church with burial in St. Patrick Cemetery, Gibson, La.

Theresa is survived by her husband of 68 years, Paris Broussard of Gibson, Louisiana; daughter, Millicent Bourgeois and husband, William of Houma, Louisiana; son, Keith Broussard of Gibson, Louisiana; brother, Francis Hebert; and grandchildren, Jeffrey Bourgeois and wife Ana of Houston, and Erin Gros and husband, Danny of Houma, Louisiana.

Theresa was preceded in death by her parents, Robert “Jack” Hebert and Helen Keyser Hebert; sister, Alice McAllister; and brother, Paul Hebert.

Theresa was a fabulous seamstress, she loved to embroider, making quilts and gardening.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Caregivers from Home Instead, Haydel Memorial Hospice, Dr. Thomas Gregory Chaisson and Staff, Council on Aging, Medical Team and close friend, Bridgette Jones.

Theresa was so loved by her family and will be greatly missed.

