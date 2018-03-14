February 24, 1927 -March 13, 2018

Theresa DuBois Henry, a resident of Berwick, passed away Tuesday, March 13, 2018, at Teche Regional Medical Center surrounded by her loving family.

Theresa was born on February 24, 1927, in Kaplan, the daughter of Enus DuBois and Aline LeBlanc DuBois.

Theresa was a very active person who never met a stranger. She enjoyed playing bingo and made many lifelong friends over the years. She was a true Berwick Panther fan who attended many sporting events over the years, watching her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren play. Her spirit and fight is something we all wish to inherit.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by five children, Gloria Champine and husband Roger of Patterson, Chester Henry and wife Rosa of Maurice, Ludness “Lud” Henry and wife Christine of Berwick, Belinda Boudreaux and husband Ashley of Berwick, and Ernie Henry and wife Kimberly of Bayou Vista; 15 grandchildren, Roger Champine Jr., LaDon Champine, Faith Bran, Chad Henry, Cliff Henry, J.P. Henry, Hope McClelland, Justin Henry, Seth Henry, Matthew Henry, Ashley Boudreaux Jr., Bobby Boudreaux, Krystal Verret, Ernie Henry Jr. and Timothy Henry; 22 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; and one sister, Marie Suire of Abbeville.

Theresa was preceded in death by her parents, Enus and Aline LeBlanc DuBois; husband, Ludness J. Henry; one daughter, Brenda Henry; and two sons, Floyd Henry and David Henry.

The family would like to thank the Berwick Housing Authority, Morgan City Health Care Center, Teche Regional Medical Center, and Dr. Eric Melancon and his staff for the wonderful care they gave to Ms. Theresa.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 p.m. on Thursday, March 15, 2018, at St. Stephen Catholic Church with Monsignor J. Douglas Courville celebrating Mass. A visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Wednesday, March 14, 2018, at Twin City Funeral Home with a rosary being prayed at 7:30 p.m. The visitation will resume from 9 a.m. until Mass time on Thursday at St. Stephen Church. Following Mass, Theresa will be laid to rest in the Berwick Cemetery.