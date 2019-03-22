July 26, 1935- March 21, 2019

Theodore “Teddy” F. LaVerne, 83, a resident of Morgan City, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Teche Regional Medical Center.

Teddy was born July 26, 1935, in Steubenville, Ohio, the son of Ray LaVerne and Mildred Verett LaVerne.

Teddy was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed being in the boat fishing, as well as hunting. Teddy also loved watching football and loved to dance.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife, Patsy Keller LaVerne; one daughter, Kelley Thomas and husband R. Alan of Houston, Texas; one brother, Lonny LaVerne and wife Cheryl of Franklin; two sisters, Jeannie Duval and husband Murray of Bayou Vista and Mitzi Gregoire of New Orleans; and four grandchildren, Madelyn, Sara, Zoe and Ava Thomas.

Teddy was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Mildred LaVerne; and two sisters, Carolyn LaVerne and JoAnn Bishop.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. with Father Freddie officiating. Visitation will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church from 8:30 a.m. until the time of Mass. After Mass, Teddy will be laid to rest in Morgan City Cemetery Mausoleum.