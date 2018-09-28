November 29, 1928- September 27, 2018

Thelma “Marie” Watkins Vella, 89, a resident of Morgan City, passed away Thursday, September 27, 2018 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Marie was born on November 29, 1928 in Morgan City, the daughter of Joseph E. Watkins and Thelma Gautier.

Marie loved her family and she enjoyed all the time that she was able to spend with them. She loved to play bingo and also play cards, but she thoroughly enjoyed going shopping at the mall. The ladies at Dillard’s were on a first name basis with Marie. She worked alongside her husband Paul and was the backbone of the St. Mary AARP, where she helped with the monthly newsletter.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by three sons and spouses, Paul Vella Jr. and wife Beverly of Morgan City, Karl Lucas Vella and wife Gracia of Lafayette, and Kenneth Joseph Vella and wife Tracy of Texarkana, Texas; two grandchildren, Jennifer Vella Stonicher and husband Wesley, and Lucas Jude Vella and wife Lindsay; two step-grandchildren, Daniela Perez and Sara Perez; and six great-grandchildren, Evangeline Vella Stonicher, Oliver Blaise Stonicher, Elliot Paul Stonicher, Adley Grace Vella, Mason Joseph Vella and Louis MacRae Stonicher.

Marie was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Thelma Gautier Watkins; husband, Paul Vella Sr.; and three sisters, Bernice Williams, Faith Pererra and Doris Derocca.

The wake for Ms. Marie will be from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Monday, October 1, 2018 at Twin City Funeral Home with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 p.m. The wake will resume from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 on Tuesday, October 2, 2018 at the funeral home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 2, 2018 at Holy Cross Catholic Church with Father Clyde Mahler celebrating Mass. Following Mass, Marie will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery Mausoleum.