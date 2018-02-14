March 18, 1941 - February 12, 2018

Terry Mire, a longtime Franklin resident, passed away at his home at the age of 76 on Monday, February 12, 2018. Terry was born on March 18, 1941 on a houseboat in Centerville, one of eleven children born to the late Robert Lance Mire and the late Lelia Chauvin Mire.

Terry, as anyone who knew him would attest to, lived life to the fullest and was loved by all. He would do anything for anyone and never looked for a pat on the back or anything in return. He was genuine, generous, and a “what you see is what you get” kind of man. A welder by trade, Terry worked all over the world, traveling from job to job and country to country, taking in the sights of the world. Later in life and due to his declining health and balance problems, Terry started crafting hand-made canes and staffs, a talent which earned him the nickname of “the cane man.” Each one he made was as unique as the person or occasion he made it for, often incorporating hand carvings, metal work, and inlays. He will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by all.

Those he leaves to cherish his memory include two children, Troy J. Mire and Andrea Green; two grandchildren, Evan Perkins and Kyla Finley; one brother, Ted Mire; two sisters, Betty Mire Brandt and Janice Mire Arthur; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by six brothers, Herbert Mire, Charles Mire, Lanny Mire, Nelson Mire, L. J. Mire, and Elton “Tom” Mire; and one sister, Vivian “Vee” Mire.

A gathering of family and friends will be held Thursday, Feb. 15, at Ibert’s Mortuary in Franklin from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m., and again Friday, Feb. 16, from 9:00 a.m. until time of dismissal at 10:30 a.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, Feb. 16, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Centerville, with Father Ruben Primor and Father Oneil Landry officiating. Follow the Mass, he will be laid to rest in the St. Joseph Cemetery.

Family and friends may view the obituary and express their condolences online by visiting www.iberts.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ibert’s Mortuary, Inc., 1007 Main Street, Franklin, LA 70538, (337) 828-5426.